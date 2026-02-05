Swing-State Billboard Campaign Backs ICE Agents

Billboards supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents appeared Wednesday in several key swing states as federal law enforcement officers continue to face protests and harassment from anti-ICE activists.

The billboards were placed by the conservative nonprofit Citizens for Sanity along major commuter routes in Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan.

"ICE officers are: fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends," read one of the signs.

Another billboard urged, "Let them do their jobs," and features illustrations of ICE agents wearing tactical gear.

A third warned that "interfering with federal law enforcement operations is a crime."

"You could go to jail," the sign cautioned.

Another quoted former President Barack Obama from his time as a U.S. senator, stating, "Americans are right to demand better border security and better enforcement of the immigration laws."

"Hey liberals, what's changed?" the billboard asked.

Citizens for Sanity Executive Director Ian Prior said the campaign is intended to remind voters that immigration enforcement is not a partisan issue.

"This campaign reminds voters that enforcing the law isn't partisan, it's common sense," Prior told the New York Post.

"ICE officers put their lives on the line to keep communities safe — they deserve support, not obstruction," he added.

Prior also said Americans are "tired of chaos at the border and across the country," arguing that the left's "political games" involving ICE are "unacceptable and unwanted" by voters in swing states.

Similarly, a digital billboard campaign appeared recently in San Francisco featuring a number of pro-ICE, football-themed messages ahead of Super Bowl LX, prompting criticism from some immigrant advocates as the city prepares to host the NFL's biggest weekend.

That billboard, funded by conservative nonprofit American Sovereignty, featured slogans such as "Defensive player of the year: ICE," "Cheering because the home team finally started investing in defense," and "They can't win without defense. Neither can America," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

During his second term, President Donald Trump has launched several high-profile immigration enforcement operations in Democrat-led cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

Trump said last week that border czar Tom Homan planned to "de-escalate" enforcement activity in Minneapolis following the deaths of two anti-ICE protesters, who were shot by federal law enforcement officers last month.

On Wednesday, Homan announced that 700 federal law enforcement officers would be leaving the Twin Cities area, leaving roughly 2,000 federal officers remaining.

Public reaction to ICE operations and the Trump administration's immigration policies has been divided.

A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll released Thursday found that 65% of Americans said ICE's actions have gone too far, up from 54% in June 2025, while 12% said the agency has not gone far enough, and 22% said its actions are about right.

By contrast, a Plymouth Union Public Research survey — conducted before anti-ICE protester Alex Pretti was shot and killed by a Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis — found that 57% of voters support Trump's immigration policies.

The same percentage said federal law enforcement officers should be able to carry out deportation arrests without being impeded or harassed.