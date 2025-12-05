Poll: Strong, Bipartisan US Support for Ukraine Over Russia

A widening majority of Americans want Ukraine to defeat Russia and support sending U.S. weapons to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's country, according to a new survey.

The findings from the Reagan National Defense Survey show 62% of Americans back Ukraine over Russia, with majorities of both Republicans and Democrats aligning behind Kyiv.

Support for sending U.S. weapons has climbed as well, rising nine percentage points to 64% compared to last year.

The data suggests Americans are increasingly skeptical of Russia's intentions and more supportive of a firm U.S. posture abroad, an outlook that fits with the "peace through strength" approach.

The survey also found deep distrust of Moscow when it comes to any negotiated settlement.

"Overall, our Ukraine numbers have shifted across the board toward more support," Rachel Hoff, policy director for the Ronald Reagan Institute, told reporters Monday, Defense One reported.

"Across other questions that we have in the poll, they perceive Russia as an adversary. They perceive Ukraine as an ally."

Seventy percent of respondents said they don't trust Russia to honor a peace agreement it might sign with Ukraine. That includes 61% of Republicans and 77% of Democrats — evidence that concerns about Russia as a hostile power aren't limited to one party.

When asked about end goals in the war, the largest share (45%) of respondents favored liberating all territory occupied by Russian forces. That was the top preference for both parties.

About a quarter said they could support Ukraine conceding some Russian-held territory in exchange for a long-term ceasefire backed by NATO security guarantees.

The survey results come as the Trump administration has pressed for an end to the war and, last month, urged Ukraine to consider major concessions involving territory and its ability to defend itself from future incursions.

Even so, the polling suggests that Republican voters, particularly those aligned with the MAGA movement, are increasingly supportive of assertive U.S. leadership abroad and policies that deter adversaries rather than reward them.

That trend extends beyond Ukraine.

Support for NATO has surged to 68%, the highest in the survey's history since it began in 2018, after member nations increased defense spending under pressure from President Donald Trump.

Defense One quoted Ronald Reagan Institute officials saying NATO's durability reflects sustained bipartisan backing, alongside a shift among Republicans who were more skeptical during the Biden years but have been swayed by Trump's approach.

The broader Ronald Reagan Institute survey results show a record 64% of Americans saying they want the United States to be more engaged and take the lead in international affairs, including 79% of MAGA Republicans.

The survey also found overwhelming support for maintaining the world's most powerful military and for stronger industrial capacity — key pillars of deterring authoritarian regimes like Russia and China.

The Reagan National Defense Survey was conducted Oct. 23-Nov. 3, 2025, among 2,507 adults by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.