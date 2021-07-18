Trump Surgeon General Warns: Biden CDC Lifted Masks Too Early

Former Trump administration Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued a mea culpa on advising against masks at the start of the pandemic, and added a warning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acted too swiftly under the Biden administration to lift mask recommendations.

Adams said he speaks from experience: The CDC needs to reverse its lifting of its mask recommendations sooner than later, tweeting:

"Now you have health officials, cities & counties (eg LA County), & likely soon states issuing guidance in direct conflict w/ the mask guidance @CDCgov issued a month ago. The sooner CDC says we were wrong, & hits the reset button, the better.

"Trust me- I know more than anyone."

Adams' conclusion came in a series of tweets that helped explain the shifting of mask recommendations from the White House coronavirus task force, which included Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Adams' series of tweets Saturday began:

"Last year Tony Fauci and I famously, prematurely, & wrongly advised against masks. I felt it was the best call at the time, but now regret it. "I'm worried the CDC also made a similarly premature, misinterpreted, yet still harmful call on masking in the face of ⬆️ delta variant."

Adams noted the federal mask policy change was bumbled on messaging, tweeting:

"What Dr. Fauci and I said was based on the science & conditions at the time, and amounted to 'save the medical masks (which were all that was available) for the medical workers.' Both the conditions & the science changed, but what people heard and held to was masks don't work…"

Adams added the Biden CDC has equally damaged the efforts in America with premature and bumbled messaging:

"What @CDCgov said was based on the science & conditions at the time, and amounted to 'you're safe IF you vax it OR mask it.' Both the conditions (rising cases) & the science (delta variant) changed, but what people heard and held to was masks were no longer needed…"

Adams, before engaging anti-Trump posters on Twitter, concluded with advice for the CDC to switch gears sooner than later amid the recent rise of cases, tweeting:

"Instead of vax it OR mask it, the emerging data suggests CDC should be advising to vax it AND mask it in areas with Upwards arrow cases and positivity- until we see numbers going back down again. "CDC was well intended, but the message was misinterpreted, premature, & wrong. Let's fix it."

As for the anti-Trump tweeters, Adams issued a canned response to many of them, saying they proved the reason for his warning:

"Ironically, you just made my entire point (about the lack of reading comprehension skills today, and how our messaging is often misinterpreted). I clearly said 'trust me' in reference to admitting I know what it's like to be wrong, and to have to own it. Now you go…"