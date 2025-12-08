Supreme Court, Minus Alito, Rejects Case Against Trump

Justice Samuel Alito did not take part in the Supreme Court's action on a case that named President Donald Trump, according to a new order from the court.

The justices refused to let the filing move forward without payment of the required fees, then dismissed the petition entirely.

The order did not explain why Alito stepped aside, which is the usual practice when a justice removes himself from a case.

The case was brought by Dmt MacTruong, a self-represented figure who has filed many lawsuits against national political leaders.

His filing asked the Supreme Court to review claims that Trump and other officials had abused their positions, violated his constitutional rights, and used ideas he believed were his own.

He has made similar claims in earlier lawsuits, all of which courts have rejected as lacking support or presenting arguments that did not match established law.

Lower courts have found his filings to be repetitive and have said they do not raise workable legal issues that judges can address.

The Supreme Court used a procedure reserved for filings the justices view as lacking any basis for review, signaling that the case did not meet the threshold for further consideration.

This step also reflects the court's history of limiting serial filings when it concludes they consume time without presenting a valid legal dispute.

MacTruong has been in this position before, as past rulings have noted his pattern of unsuccessful and wide-ranging accusations.

The dismissal does not judge whether his statements are true, since the court did not examine the claims.

It only confirms that the justices will not hear the case and will not reopen any of the issues he raised.

The order ends the matter at the Supreme Court and leaves the earlier court decisions untouched.