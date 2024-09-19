WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supremecourt | alaska | merrickgarland | threats

Authorities: Alaska Man Threatened to Kill 6 Supreme Court Justices

By    |   Thursday, 19 September 2024 12:41 PM EDT

A 76-year-old Alaska man has been arrested and charged with threatening to injure and kill six Supreme Court justices and their family members, authorities said.

Panos Anastasiou sent more than 465 messages to the Supreme Court through a public website the court maintained, the Justice Department said.

Anastasiou's messages escalated to messages intending to threaten harm toward the victims, the DOJ said. The messages contained violent, racist, and homophobic rhetoric coupled with threats of assassination by torture, hanging, and firearms.

Anastasiou, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with nine counts of making threats against a federal judge and 13 counts of making threats in interstate commerce. The DOJ did not say which Supreme Court justices were threatened.

If convicted, Anastasiou faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of making threats against a federal judge and a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count of making threats in interstate commerce.

"Our justice system depends on the ability of judges to make their decisions based on the law, and not on fear," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "Our democracy depends on the ability of public officials to do their jobs without fearing for their lives or the safety of their families."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A 76-year-old Alaska man has been arrested and charged with threatening to injure and kill six Supreme Court justices and their family members, authorities said.
supremecourt, alaska, merrickgarland, threats
207
2024-41-19
Thursday, 19 September 2024 12:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved