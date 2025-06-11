Press to High Court: Livestream Opinion Announcements

Reporters from the Supreme Court press corps sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts requesting that oral audio of the court's opinions be livestreamed.

The letter was sent on June 7, 2024, but was just publicly released on Wednesday as the letter has yet to receive a response from Roberts. The letter was signed by more than two dozen journalists and included signatories from all major radio and TV networks, in addition to other news outlets that cover legal decisions.

Through most of its history, the high court has conducted its business in private, but during the lockdowns of 2020 live audio oral arguments were broadcast. Court reporters praised the decision as it allowed everyday Americans to hear consequential opinions argued in real time.

"The Court's decision to provide live audio of its oral arguments starting in May 2020 has had a transformative effect. Oral arguments are now more accessible than ever to the general public, for whom as few as 50 seats in the Courtroom are normally reserved. With four years of experience live-streaming arguments, it appears safe to say that none of the concerns often expressed to justify opposition to live audio have come to pass," the letter read.

The Supreme Court rarely broadcasts oral arguments with one notable exception being Bush v. Gore that decided the 2000 election. After the concerns over COVID-19 eased, livestreaming of opinion announcements stopped as well. The letter from the journalists reasoned that while the audio for the ruling is eventually available on the Oyez website, it isn't until the next term begins several months later.

"The vast majority of Americans are unlikely to read a Court opinion in its entirety. Particularly in this era of misinformation, providing live audio of opinion announcements would allow the Court to speak directly to the American people on issues of extraordinary importance. Just as the Court's live streaming of oral arguments has made," the letter continued.

The letter concluded by urging the high court to make the process available to a broader audience to offer a more insightful understanding of opinions.