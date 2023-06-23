×
Tags: supreme court | immigration | citizenship

Supreme Court Upholds Law on Aiding Illegal Immigration

Friday, 23 June 2023 10:53 AM EDT

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a section of federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration, ruling against a California man who offered adult adoptions he falsely claimed would lead to U.S. citizenship.

The court by a 7-2 vote rejected arguments that the law is too broad and violates the Constitution.

The case involves a section of federal immigration law that says a person who "encourages or induces" a non-citizen to come to or remain in the U.S. illegally can be punished by up to five years in prison. That's increased to 10 years if the person doing the encouraging is doing so for personal financial gain.

The case in front of the court involved Helaman Hansen, who lived in Elk Grove, California. The federal government said that from 2012 to 2016, Hansen deceived hundreds of non-citizens into believing that he could guarantee them a path to citizenship through adult adoption.

Based on Hansen's promises, officials say, people either came to or stayed in the U.S. in violation of the law, even though Hansen knew that the adult adoptions he was arranging would not lead to citizenship. The government said that at least 471 people paid him between $550 and $10,000 each and that in total he collected more than $1.8 million.

Hansen was convicted of encouragement and fraud charges. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the encouragement charges and 20 years on the fraud charges. But a federal appeals court ruled that the law on encouragement is overbroad and violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment and overturned just those convictions.

The case is United States v. Helaman Hansen, 22-179.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


