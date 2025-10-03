Supreme Court to Consider Overturning Hawaii's Strict Ban on Guns on Private Property

The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will take up its latest gun rights case and consider striking down strict regulations on where people can carry firearms in Hawaii.

President Donald Trump's Republican administration had urged the justices to take the case, arguing the law violates the court's 2022 ruling that expanded gun rights by finding the Second Amendment generally gives people the right to carry firearms.

The court will consider Hawaii's restriction banning guns on private property unless the owner has specifically allowed them. The law also prohibits firearms in places like beaches, parks, bars, and restaurants that serve alcohol.

State attorneys argue that they've already loosened concealed-carry permit regulations to align with the high court's 2022 ruling. They say its new restrictions strike a reasonable balance between gun rights and public safety.

A judge blocked the Hawaii law after it was challenged in court by a gun rights group and three people from Maui. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely reversed that decision and allowed Hawaii to enforce the law.

Four other states, including New York, have laws banning guns in areas often referred to as sensitive locations. Another appeals court largely upheld the New York law but struck down the the private-property restrictions similar to those in Hawaii.

The Supreme Court has previously declined to hear a challenge to the New York law.