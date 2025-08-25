WATCH TV LIVE

Parents Want Top Court Review of School Transition Policy

Monday, 25 August 2025 12:18 PM EDT

The parents of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl are asking the Supreme Court to hear their case challenging Ludlow School Committee officials for socially transitioning their daughter and encouraging her "transition" to "genderqueer," with a male name and nonbinary pronouns, reports The Washington Times.

The parents, Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri, argued that staff at Baird Middle School wrongly concealed from them that their daughter asked to be identified by a different name and pronouns while at school.

"For more than a century, this Court has safeguarded parents' right to make key decisions about their children's upbringing, education, and healthcare," their petition to the high court reads. "Petitioners seek refuge in those decisions."

A Massachusetts court in February ruled that Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri had no right to know that their daughter changed her identity.

Monday, 25 August 2025 12:18 PM
