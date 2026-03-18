Chief Justice Roberts: Personal Hostility at Judges Has 'Got to Stop'

Chief Justice John Roberts said that hostility directed in personal terms at judges is "dangerous and it's got to stop," commenting just days after President Donald Trump's latest social media broadside against judges who have ruled against him and his administration.

Roberts did not mention the Republican president by name in his remarks at a Tuesday event at Rice University in Houston.

But Roberts, who has led the Supreme Court for more than two decades, said that while criticism of judicial decisions is welcome and often healthy, attacks of a personal nature against judges cross a line.

"The problem sometimes is that the criticism can move from a focus on legal analysis to personalities, and you see ... that it's more directed in a personal way," Roberts said. "And that, frankly, can be quite dangerous."

"Judges around the country work very hard to get it right. And if they don't, their opinions are subject to criticism," Roberts added. "But personally directed hostility is dangerous and it's got to stop."

Trump and senior members of his administration have heaped scorn on judges who have issued a series of rulings impeding his agenda since his return to the presidency last year.

The president in a social media post on Sunday resumed his criticism of Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who last week blocked subpoenas issued in a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pursued by Trump-appointed prosecutor Jeanine Pirro.

He called for Boasberg's removal from any Trump-related cases, adding that the judge should "suffer serious disciplinary action" along with "numerous other corrupt judges."

Trump last year called for Boasberg's impeachment by Congress and referred to him as "radical left," prompting Roberts to rebuke the president and describe impeachment as "not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision."

Roberts and the other conservative justices who hold a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court have sided with Trump in a series of emergency rulings in the past year.

The court, however, last month struck down his sweeping global tariffs as unlawful in a ruling authored by Roberts.

Trump in his social media post on Sunday renewed his attacks on the six justices who ruled against his imposition of the tariffs under a law meant for national emergencies.

Immediately after that ruling, Trump lashed out at those six justices — including two who he appointed during his first term as president, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — while hailing the three justices who backed him.

"I think it's an embarrassment to their families, you wanna know the truth, the two of them," Trump said, referring to Gorsuch and Barrett.

Trump in those remarks also claimed that the court "has been swayed by foreign interests," but did not provide any evidence.

Roberts in his 2024 end-of-year report singled out violence, intimidation, disinformation and threats to defy lawfully entered judgments as areas of "illegitimate activity" that "threaten the independence of judges on which the rule of law depends."