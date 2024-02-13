Chief Justice Gives Jack Smith Week to Respond to Trump Filing

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has given special counsel Jack Smith a week to respond to former President Donald Trump's filing to the high court.

News of Roberts' 4 p.m. deadline next Tuesday came in a post on X by CNN's anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Trump is asking the Supreme Court to extend the delay in his election interference trial, saying he is immune from prosecution on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss.

His lawyers filed an emergency appeal with the court Monday, just four days after the justices heard Trump's separate appeal to remain on the presidential ballot despite attempts to kick him off because of his efforts following his election loss in 2020.