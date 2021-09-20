×
ACLU Urges Supreme Court to Allow Release of Secret Court Documents

side view of supreme court building
(Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 September 2021 11:49 AM

The Supreme Court is potentially set to hear a case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) concerning decisions issued by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The case involves whether the public has the right under the First Amendment to access secret decisions issued by a federal court.

Last month, the Justice Department led by Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Supreme Court that the public had no right of access under the First Amendment to secret decisions issued by a federal court, The New York Times reported. The justices are set to consider whether to hear that case at their private conference on Oct. 8. 

