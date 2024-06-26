Supreme Court May Allow Emergency Abortions in Idaho

The United States Supreme Court appears set to allow abortions to be carried out in Idaho in cases of medical emergencies, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing an opinion that was briefly posted on the court's website.
Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe confirmed that "a document" was inadvertently uploaded to the court website. In a statement, she said:
The opinion in Moyle v. United States, No. 23-726, and Idaho v. United States, No. 23-727, has not been released. The Court’s Publications Unit inadvertently and briefly uploaded a document to the Court’s website. The Court’s opinion in these cases will be issued in due course.
© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.