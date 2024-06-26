WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | abortion | idaho

Supreme Court May Allow Emergency Abortions in Idaho

Supreme Court May Allow Emergency Abortions in Idaho
Anti-abortion demonstrators pray in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.  (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 26 June 2024 01:07 PM EDT

The United States Supreme Court appears set to allow abortions to be carried out in Idaho in cases of medical emergencies, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing an opinion that was briefly posted on the court's website.

Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe confirmed that "a document" was inadvertently uploaded to the court website. In a statement, she said:

The opinion in Moyle v. United States, No. 23-726, and Idaho v. United States, No. 23-727, has not been released.  The Court’s Publications Unit inadvertently and briefly uploaded a document to the Court’s website. The Court’s opinion in these cases will be issued in due course.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The United States Supreme Court appears set to allow abortions to be carried out in Idaho in cases of medical emergencies, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing an opinion that was briefly posted on the court's website.
supreme court, abortion, idaho
101
2024-07-26
Wednesday, 26 June 2024 01:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved