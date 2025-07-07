'Superman' Director's Immigrant Comment Irks Conservatives

"Superman" director James Gunn's comments that his movie is about "an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country" has drawn the ire of MAGA influencers, reported Mediaite.

"I'm going to skip seeing Superman now," OutKick's Travis Clay wrote on X. "Director is an absolute moron to say this publicly the week before release. America is desperate for apolitical entertainment and Hollywood is unable to deliver it."

"Another film we won't be seeing," Fox News' Laura Ingraham said.

Conservative commentator Jesse Kelly noted that the "communist is always a communist first. Everything else is second. It's why Hollywood will put out flop after flop and yet they still refuse to stop doing this. If you're a movie director, making a great one is not as important as the revolution."

Gunn told The Sunday Times in a recent interview that "Superman is the story of America."

"An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."