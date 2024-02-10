×
Tags: super bowl | prices | tickets

Super Bowl LVIII Get-in Ticket Price Stays Around $6K

Authentic game tickets are viewed at a news conference on the latest seizure of counterfeit sports-related merchandise leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII on January 30, 2014 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty)

Saturday, 10 February 2024 02:06 PM EST

If you're looking at the last minute to be inside Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII, you'd best be ready to open your wallet really wide, with the cheapest price hovering around $6,000 a day before the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Overall, this year's Super Bowl is on track to be the most expensive ticket in NFL history.

"As we sit here on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, demand continues to rise ... certainly, not compared to last year, we're much higher than that," Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub, told Reuters. "The average ticket price sold is right around $8,600, which is in line and slightly above the LA Super Bowl two years ago. So currently, we are on the pace that this may end up being the most expensive ever, but it's a little bit early to make that call."

Late buyers might be encouraged by a slight dip Saturday in the average ticket prices after several days of steady increases, according to MSN's review of various ticket re-sellers and data from TicketIQ.

But don't get too excited -- you're still going to have to shell out the big bucks to see Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and their teams.

As of Saturday, Business Insider reported the cheapest seat available was $5,726 through VividSeats, and at StubHub, the cheapest available -- as part of a pair -- was $6,083, down about $800 since Friday, after a few days of the exact opposite trend.

Having two of the most popular and successful teams in the league face off helps the interest, as does the location. Las Vegas is hosting the Super Bowl for the first time.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
