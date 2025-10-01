Trump Adviser Says ICE Agents Will Attend 2026 Super Bowl

President Donald Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski says Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be in attendance at the 2026 Super Bowl.

"There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else," Lewandowski, an adviser and special government employee in the Department of Homeland Security, said Wednesday on Benny Johnson's "The Benny Show."

"We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So, know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to how it used to be," he added.

Lewandowski also took a dig at Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who is set to headline Super Bowl LX's halftime show, telling Johnson it's "shameful" the National Football League "chose someone who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime show."

"We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive," he added. "There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them."

Bad Bunny last month said he didn't take his "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" tour to America due to concerns over ICE and the safety of his fans.

"People from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world," he told i-D magazine in early September.

"But there was the issue that ... ICE could be outside (my concert venue). And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about."