WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: student loan | interest | trump

Student Loan Interest Resumes Friday

Student Loan Interest Resumes Friday
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 31 July 2025 04:57 PM EDT

Starting Friday, federal student loans under the SAVE (“Saving on a Valuable Education”) repayment plan will begin accruing interest again. This affects approximately 7.7 million to 8 million borrowers, said federal stats  — interest had been paused during ongoing legal action.

Advocacy group estimates suggest this will cost the typical borrower around $3,500 per year in interest, which breaks down to about $300 extra per month on average, according to the Education Department. 

Courts invalidated key provisions of the SAVE program, including the zero‑interest feature. A court injunction requires loan servicers to begin charging interest again starting Friday.

The U.S. federal government suspended interest on student loans—and paused payments and collections—primarily due to the COVID‑19 emergency.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Starting Friday, federal student loans under the SAVE ("Saving on a Valuable Education") repayment plan will begin accruing interest again. This affects approximately 7.7 million to 8 million borrowers, said federal stats - interest had been paused during ongoing legal...
student loan, interest, trump
115
2025-57-31
Thursday, 31 July 2025 04:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved