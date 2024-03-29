Dems Hope Student Loan Forgiveness Leads to Victory

The White House has heavily promoted President Joe Biden's student debt relief efforts as his reelection campaign hopes to attract support from young voters.

The Biden administration has forgiven a total of $143.6 billion in student loans for more than 3.96 million borrowers, but he has not managed to fulfill his 2020 campaign promise of universal debt forgiveness.

"I think [student loans] are probably one of the more impactful and consequential issues for those who may have went to college to pursue a higher education." Democrat strategist Antjuan Seawright told The Hill.

"I think it's going to be a critical and consequential issue," Seawright added, noting that Biden "lived up to his promise as best he could," and said this may win over some "one-issue voters."

He went on to say that Biden "has to remind folks that it was a right-wing activist court, three appointed by President [Donald] Trump, that has stopped progress on this issue. Secondly, I think [Biden] has to really show the receipts, as we say in my community, about what has been done in spite of what this court has tried to block."

Mike Pierce, the executive director of Protect Borrowers Action, told the Hill, "I think we see the president use the tools that he has under existing law to cancel that for folks that have been stuck in the student loan system for decades or have been working in public service for a decade or more."

He added, "That's important work to deal with problems across the student loan system that President Biden inherited from former President Trump."

Pierce noted, "President Biden knows that there are tens of millions of younger people who would have benefited from the policy struck down by the right-wing Supreme Court, and that's why the Department of Education is continuing to do the work here."