Conservative Group Fights WH Student Loan Push

Thursday, 02 May 2024 12:49 PM EDT

Heritage Action, the advocacy arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, has launched a campaign seeking comments on President Joe Biden's attempt to cancel student loans.

"Debt is never truly canceled, only transferred. And Biden's latest political stunt could transfer nearly $150 billion of student loan debt onto your backs, even though 87% of American adults don't have student debt. We need your help to fight back," the opening statement reads on a landing page for the query.

So far, more than 10,800 comments have been submitted.

"Americans are rightfully furious that Joe Biden is trying yet again to use their money to salvage his plummeting poll numbers," Heritage Action Executive Vice President Ryan Walker said in a statement. "We are proud to stand with these taxpayers in demanding the Biden administration abandon plans to force all Americans to take on the debt of a select few."

In total, the Democrat administration says it has approved the cancellation of almost $160 billion in student loans through a variety of existing programs. Among that total, $28.7 billion has been canceled for those who were cheated by their colleges or went to campuses that suddenly closed.

The Biden administration has continued to cancel student loans through several existing programs even as it pursues a wider plan for one-time cancellation. That plan is a follow-up to one that the Supreme Court rejected last year.

"Not only are black students more likely to take on student loans than their white peers, but they also end up holding nearly twice as much debt as their white peers four years after graduation," the White House said in a release. "And Latino borrowers are also more likely to default on their student loans compared to white borrowers."

