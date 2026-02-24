WATCH TV LIVE

US Airlines Cancel Over 2,000 Flights as Storm Disruption Continues

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 07:54 AM EST

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights as of 6:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, with about 600 additional delays, according to FlightAware data.

The disruptions followed a powerful winter storm that affected airports across the Northeast, though cancellations were significantly lower than the previous day.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to move away from the country on Tuesday. However, strong winds were forecast to continue through the morning hours.

Among major carriers, JetBlue Airways recorded the highest share of cancellations. Nearly 41% of its scheduled flights for Tuesday were scrapped, FlightAware data showed.

Reuters contributed to this report

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


