×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stinger | missiles | ukraine | deal | restock

US Army Signs $687M Deal to Restock Stingers After Ukraine Shipments

US Army Signs $687M Deal to Restock Stingers After Ukraine Shipments
US Marines launch a Stinger missile at the Capu Midia Surface to Air Firing Range, on the Black Sea coast in Romania, Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Friday, 27 May 2022 09:24 AM

The U.S. Army has signed a deal to buy $687 million worth of anti-aircraft Stinger missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, sources said on Friday.

The shoulder-fired anti-aircraft Stinger missiles made by Raytheon Technologies were in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air, and in neighboring European countries who fear they may also need to beat back Russian forces.

The contract for a total of 1,468 Stingers was awarded Wednesday according to a document reviewed by Reuters. There was no timeline for the completion of the work, but it was estimated delivery could take as many as 30 months.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment

U.S. troops have limited use for the current supply of Stingers -- a lightweight, self-contained weapon that can be deployed quickly to defend against helicopters, airplanes, drones and even cruise missiles -- but the United States needs to maintain its supply on hand while it develops the next generation of a "man-portable air defense system."

On May 6 the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, Bill LaPlante, said that he had aimed to sign a contract by the end of May and that the intent is to replace the Stinger missiles sent to Ukraine one-for-one.

Since February, the U.S. has shipped about 1,400 Stingers to Ukraine. U.S. allies also want to restock the weapons they shipped to Ukraine in recent months.

The Stinger production line was closed in December 2020, the Pentagon has said. Since then, Raytheon won a contract in July 2021 to manufacture more Stingers, but mainly for international governments, according to the U.S. Army.

The sole Stinger facility, in Arizona, only produces at a low rate.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Army has signed a deal to buy $687 million worth of anti-aircraft Stinger missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, sources said on Friday. The shoulder-fired anti-aircraft Stinger missiles made by Raytheon Technologies were in hot demand in Ukraine, where they...
stinger, missiles, ukraine, deal, restock
284
2022-24-27
Friday, 27 May 2022 09:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved