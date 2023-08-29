×
No. 2 House GOP Rep. Scalise Has Blood Cancer

Tuesday, 29 August 2023 11:42 AM EDT

Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment.

Scalise, 57, said he will continue to serve in the House. He described the cancer as "very treatable" and said it was detected early.

The Louisiana Republican was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. Scalise was shot in the hip and endured lengthy hospitalizations, multiple surgeries and painful rehabilitation.

The cancer diagnosis came, Scalise said, after he had not been feeling like himself in the past week. Blood tests showed some irregularities and after additional screening, he said he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, "a very treatable blood cancer," Scalise said in a statement.

"I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months," the statement continued. "I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana's First Congressional District."

Scalise also thanked his medical team and said he was "incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable."

"With the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges," Scalise said.

