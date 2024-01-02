House Majority Leader Scalise Endorses Trump

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., became one of the highest-ranking Republicans to formally back President Donald Trump in this year's presidential race.

Scalise announced his endorsement of the former president Tuesday.

"I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden's failed policies," Scalise wrote on X.

Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., are among other senior House Republican lawmakers to endorse Trump, along with 91 other representatives, while the former president has also so far received endorsements from 18 Republican senators, according to Politico.

By comparison, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has five endorsements from Republican congressmen, while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has one from Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., the Washington Examiner reported. No other Republican has congressional endorsements.

Scalise made the endorsement even though Trump questioned his health as he made a bid for the speakership a few months ago, Politico reported. In the end, Scalise ultimately dropped out of the race.

Scalise told Fox News that "in Joe Biden's America, our communities aren't safe" due to his lack of effective polices on the southern border. He also said, in Trump's first term as president, "the economy was strong and interest rates were low — grocery costs were affordable, and families could afford to buy a house and provide for their children.

"Crime was down, [and] America had secure energy policies, keeping gas and utility prices low."