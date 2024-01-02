×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steve scalise | donald trump | endorsement | house | gop | primary | campaign

House Majority Leader Scalise Endorses Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:59 PM EST

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., became one of the highest-ranking Republicans to formally back President Donald Trump in this year's presidential race.

Scalise announced his endorsement of the former president Tuesday.

"I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden's failed policies," Scalise wrote on X.

Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., are among other senior House Republican lawmakers to endorse Trump, along with 91 other representatives, while the former president has also so far received endorsements from 18 Republican senators, according to Politico.

By comparison, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has five endorsements from Republican congressmen, while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has one from Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., the Washington Examiner reported. No other Republican has congressional endorsements.

Scalise made the endorsement even though Trump questioned his health as he made a bid for the speakership a few months ago, Politico reported. In the end, Scalise ultimately dropped out of the race.

Scalise told Fox News that "in Joe Biden's America, our communities aren't safe" due to his lack of effective polices on the southern border. He also said, in Trump's first term as president, "the economy was strong and interest rates were low — grocery costs were affordable, and families could afford to buy a house and provide for their children.

"Crime was down, [and] America had secure energy policies, keeping gas and utility prices low."

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., became one of the highest-ranking Republicans to formally back President Donald Trump in this year's presidential race. Scalise announced his endorsement of the former president Tuesday.
steve scalise, donald trump, endorsement, house, gop, primary, campaign
266
2024-59-02
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved