Stellantis Recalls 27,354 Maserati Vehicles in US

Saturday, 22 February 2025 12:32 PM EST

Stellantis is recalling 27,354 Maserati vehicles in the U.S on concerns over a rearview camera image that does not display, increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.

The radio software may prevent the rear view image from displaying, NHTSA said, adding it would be updated over the air.

The recall affects certain 2023-2024 Grecale, 2023-2025 MC20 Cielo, 2024 GranTurismo, GranCabrio, 2021-2024 Levante, Ghibli, Quattroporte, and 2022-2025 MC20 vehicles.

