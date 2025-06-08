RAM Trucks Confirms NASCAR Return After Years Away

RAM Trucks officially announced its entry into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, marking a major return to the sport after years of speculation and a long absence from competitive stock car racing, Newsweek reported.

After months of growing speculation and years of anticipation, Stellantis' RAM Trucks confirmed Saturday that it will return to NASCAR, officially entering the Craftsman Truck Series. The announcement positions RAM as the fourth original equipment manufacturer (OEM) alongside Toyota, Chevrolet, and Ford.

The announcement followed a cryptic teaser posted June 8 on RAM's official X account, which hinted at the return with a video of a RAM Truck performing a burnout. As tire smoke cleared, a racetrack emerged in the background — a visual clue that sparked immediate buzz across motorsports media.

"Anything we can do to have more manufacturers in the sport would be great," said a FOX Sports host during the Truck Series race in Michigan on Saturday. Commenting on the teaser, they added, "We'll have to see what they're getting at with the truck that they were showing there."

Now, the mystery has been solved. In a statement, Tim Kuniskis, CEO of RAM, addressed the motivation behind the return.

"For more than a decade, customers and our dealer network asked about getting back into NASCAR. The desire was always there, but we didn't have a plan that delivered the last tenth, and following just didn't fit our DNA," Kuniskis said. "Now we have a solid plan that will set us apart from the field and will bring fresh new interest and engagement to America's Motorsport."

"There will be more details on our NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program later this year. We are undoubtedly having fun with this project, and I truly look forward to sharing information on our team and how getting back on track relates to the future of Ram's performance," he added.

The reaction from NASCAR leadership was enthusiastic.

"Ram returning to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is a major moment for the sport and a sign that NASCAR remains a strong platform for blue-chip brand partners," said John Probst, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. "We are excited to welcome Ram back to the sport. Its identity includes high performance, durability, and innovation – characteristics that embody NASCAR and, specifically, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series."

According to Newsweek, Sports Business Journal previously confirmed the move with "four people familiar with the matter and a document seen by SBJ." The outlet reported that RAM planned to reenter the Truck Series, the same division where Toyota made its NASCAR debut in 2004.

Stellantis, RAM's parent company, has not participated in NASCAR since 2012, when its Dodge brand exited the sport. The last time RAM or Dodge trucks competed in the Craftsman Truck Series was in 2016.

With this move, RAM Trucks renewed its connection to American motorsport and signaled a performance-focused direction for the brand. More specifics about the team and vehicle design are expected later this year.