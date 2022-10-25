Rep. Stefanik Blasts Dems for School Kids' Low Test Scores

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is blaming Democrats for the historic learning setbacks America's school children have suffered.

She made her comments after reports that math scores saw their largest decreases ever and reading scores declined to 1992 levels. The Associated Press, citing the results of a national test, said nearly 4 in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts.

Stefanik, a senior member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, said: "Democrats' authoritarian mask mandates and prolonged school lockdowns have failed our students and put an entire generation behind. We should be laser-focused on addressing this historic learning loss and getting our students back on track.

"Instead, New York state's far left Democrat leadership has used COVID-19 relief funds to advance their radical woke agenda in the classroom and critical race theory indoctrination, rather than equipping students with fundamental math and reading skills.

"With over two-thirds of our eighth grade students failing to demonstrate proficiency in reading and math, it is imperative we cease radical indoctrination and return back to the basics in our schools.

"Parents should no longer have to accept divisive instruction and the lowering of academic standards. Instead, we should insist on schools that teach all students to strive for excellence. As part of our 'Commitment to America,' House Republicans will empower parents with a greater voice in their children's education and the freedom to seek out the best learning environment to prepare them for lifelong success."

The National Assessment of Educational Progress' test was administered to hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders this year — the first year it has been given since 2019, according to the AP.