Stefanik Leads Charge of Cuomo Critics, Calls for Arrest 'Immediately' for Sex Harassment

The No. 3 House Republican, New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, on Tuesday called for the arrest of Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo after an investigation found that he’d sexually harassed several women over the past seven years.

"No one is above the law and today justice must be served," Stefanik’s blistering statement said.

"Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately. President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo’s resignation."

The demand was the most heated among bipartisan outrage after the findings made public by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Longtime nemesis, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, led the charge from Democrats, calling for Cuomo’s impeachment if he doesn’t willingly leave office.

"It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor," de Blasio said in a statement tweeted out.

"He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately."

New York Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie also jumped on the get-him-out bandwagon, calling the probe’s findings "disturbing" and details from victims "gut-wrenching."

"The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office," Heastie said.

Another prominent state Democrat, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins agreed, said Cuomo "must resign for the good of the state," adding "it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor."

The criticism from Republicans was also sharp.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., called the findings against Cuomo "disgusting," and added his opinion that Cuomo "must immediately resign."

During a prerecorded interview with SiriusXM, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also called for Cuomo to resign. "Of course he should," Cruz responded to the question of resignation. "His behavior was unacceptable and the principled thing for him to do would be to step down."

And New York City GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa jibed "if this isn’t a statement of why Cuomo should go, I don’t know what is."

New York GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney also was appalled at the findings, tweeting "enough is enough," and demanding not only Cuomo’s resignation, but that he face "immediate prosecution."

She added: "New Yorkers also deserve to know who in his inner circle of thugs knew about this behavior, aided his predatory actions, and helped him cover it up… They must also be held accountable."

Former New York City Democrat mayoral candidate Maya Wiley also called for his resignation, dramatically tweeting the number of women who had charged they’d been sexually harassed "11 women. 11," and the hashtag: Resign.

A longer video statement condemned Cuomo's "power grab" that "goes beyond women too — nursing homes deaths & a book deal," the progressive tweeted.

Debra Katz, the lawyer for harassment victim and Cuomo’s former executive assistant Charlotte Bennett, also called for Cuomo’s resignation "along with his senior staff who protested and enabled him." She said if that doesn’t happen, then "the New York State Assembly must accept the Attorney General’s findings and begin taking the appropriate steps to remove him from office."