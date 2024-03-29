×
Woman Claims She Was Fired From Starbucks Over 'Pronoun Board'

By    |   Friday, 29 March 2024 03:59 PM EDT

A North Carolina woman is claiming that she was fired from her barista job at Starbucks after criticizing the store's use of a "pronoun board" during Pride Month.

In a video recently uploaded to TikTok, Taylor Marie Trice claims that she was dismissed from her job of two years after she took issue with the store's use of a board to display pronouns and sexual orientations during Pride Month in 2022.

"June came around, and as we all know, June is the month of tasting the rainbow. I had been working at Starbucks for about two years at that point. I was used to Starbucks putting up their [pride] decorations and stuff during the month of June. And throughout that time, no one had ever made a complaint about me being homophobic, transphobic, whatever," she says in the clip.

She said the store put up a glass wall display showing various "sexual attraction definitions" and a chalkboard describing "Neo-pronouns."

Trice says in the video, "I did not shame them for it, but I told them that they have to be careful. We have families walking in here and kids are going to read that. And I specifically said, even if the glass wall described heterosexual, I just did not feel like this needed to be added to the decorations!"

She said that co-workers accused her of being a "homophobic Christian," and said that while she was "willing to avoid using pronouns" she would not "lie," and said, "If I say that you are a man and I call you a woman, that is lying, and that is identifying you as something that God did not create you to be."

Starbucks Media Relations Team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Publica, which originally reported on the video.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.


