Grocery Security Guard Stabs Man Who Refused to Wear Mask

A man entering a Vons supermarket in Santa Monica, California, started a row after refusing to wear a mask, which resulted in the man getting stabbed by a security guard.

The Santa Monica Police Department issued a report Tuesday detailing a man entering the supermarket around 10:35 p.m. PT without a face mask began to "cause a scene."

Witnesses said when employees approached the man to wear a face mask, he became "belligerent" and began assaulting a staff member. Soon after, a security guard intervened, moving the confrontation outside.

As the two went outside at one point, the security guard produced a pocket knife, wherein he stabbed the maskless man several times. The security guard then called the police, notifying them he had stabbed him.

Andre Berryman, one of the shoppers who saw the fight break out, told CBS Los Angeles, "that guy was bleeding profusely, where he'd [the guard] gotten him. That was pretty much what happened. It was all behind him not wearing a mask."

Police reports would later indicate officers assisted the man upon arrival until the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived.

"The customer is recovering at a local hospital and has been listed as stable," the police report read. "At the hospital, he refused to identify himself or provide any statements of the incidents. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is ongoing."