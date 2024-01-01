×
Tags: st.philips college | settlement | professor | texas

St. Philip's College Professor Reaches Settlement After Dismissal

By    |   Monday, 01 January 2024 03:37 PM EST

A former political science professor at St. Philip's College in San Antonio, Texas, reached a settlement with the school over his dismissal following complaints from students over his in-class discussions.

Will Moravits has received a $185,000 settlement as part of an agreement that also included a neutral job recommendation with the stipulation that he agree not to work for any schools in the Alamo Colleges District.

Moravits told The College Fix that the settlement was reached to avoid a federal lawsuit that he was arranging claiming that school officials violated his right to free speech by removing him from campus and not renewing his contract.

"Don't let institutions push you around," Moravits said. "The Constitution is on our side. They are hoping to bully us and make us go away. Stand and fight. This is the future of our country. There are organizations that can help you."

According to the College Fix, the school had received a letter claiming that Moravits, during his class, told students that "the LGBTQIA+ community is riddled with pedophilia, the 'p' in the LGBTQIA+ community stands for pedophilia and gay pride activists organize parades 'with 12-year-olds jerking off in them.' "

Moravits told College Fix that he assumes a counter viewpoint during discussions with students because he is "a firm believer in free speech and advocate that America, especially at the collegiate level, is a marketplace of ideas and that the proper mechanism for defeating an idea you disagree with is not to shut down speech, but to defeat those ideas with better ones."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
