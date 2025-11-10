WATCH TV LIVE

Lions Player Points to Trump, Does His Dance After TD

Monday, 10 November 2025 10:42 AM EST

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown performed the dance made famous by President Donald Trump after scoring a touchdown in front of him on Sunday in Landover, Maryland.

St. Brown scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second quarter, pointed toward the suite where Trump was watching, and performed the dance, which the president popularized at his campaign rallies.

"I mean, I heard Trump was gonna be at the game; I don't know how many times the president is gonna be at the game, so [I] just decided to have some fun and do his dance," St. Brown said after the game.

Other athletes across multiple sports have also mimicked the dance in celebration, including NFL players Nick Bosa, Calvin Ridley, and Brock Bowers.  

Trump attended the game between the Lions and the Washington Commanders as part of Veterans Day celebrations. The Lions won, 44–22.

Trump became the first sitting president in nearly half a century to attend a regular-season NFL game; Jimmy Carter was the last, in 1978.

Trump also made history earlier this year as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, watching the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40–22, in February.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

US
Monday, 10 November 2025 10:42 AM
