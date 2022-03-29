×
Spotify Releases COVID-19 Advisory for Podcasts

Spotify
Spotify cellphone display. (Kaspars Grinvalds/Dreamstime.com)

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 03:22 PM

Spotify has added a "content advisory" for podcasts that include discussions of COVID-19 after the platform faced controversy over the issue, The Hill reports.

The advisory will play before any podcast episode that contains information or discussion about COVID-19 and adds a link to the company's COVID-19 hub. 

The company first announced the decision in January, with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek saying in a press release: "Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it's become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.

"We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19." 

Several prominent musicians, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, demanded that the company remove their song catalogs from the platform after Spotify was accused of allowing podcasters, specifically Joe Rogan, to spread misinformation about the virus.

"We take this seriously," Ek said at the time, adding that the company "will continue to partner with experts and invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities for the benefit of creators and listeners alike." 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


