×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: spending bill | young voters | biden approval

Young Adults Say Spending Bills Could Help Boost Biden's Approval

Young Adults Say Spending Bills Could Help Boost Biden's Approval
The U.S Capitol at sunset in Washington, on Sept. 30, 2021. Year-end pileups of crucial legislation and the brinkmanship that goes with it are annual rituals for Congress. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By    |   Monday, 11 October 2021 11:06 AM

Two-thirds of adults under the age of 30 want Congress to pass some combination of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure agreement and President Joe Biden's larger social spending package, according to a Generation Lab/Axios poll released on Monday.

A plurality (47%) of young Americans said Democrats would be more likely or much more likely to keep control of Congress following next year’s midterm elections if the infrastructure or social spending bills passed; while 35% said it would make no difference; and 17% said it would make them less likely or a lot less likely to stay in power.

However, respondents are divided over the legislative strategy to pursue or how much spending to include in the bills, which complicates the dilemma for Democrats over how to please young voters without alienating others, as can be seen in a further breakdown of the survey:

  • 40% of the respondents said Congress should pass the $1.2 trillion "hard" infrastructure plan, regardless of what happens to "soft" infrastructure, while 27% favored holding out for the reconciliation package (which Biden once targeted for $3.5 trillion but now says must be closer to $2 trillion to pass), even if the gamble meant the Senate-passed infrastructure deal might not be enacted. Another 33% said Congress should pass neither bill because the country can't afford it, a view dominated by Republicans and those with high school degrees or some college.
  • Biden’s approval has suffered a sharp drop among those under 30. Only 11% of independents said their approval of the president has gone up since he took office, while 46% said it has gone down. Even among young Democrats, the percentage who say approve of Biden since he entered the White House has gone down (29%) is more than than those who say it has gone up (26%).
  • In another worrying sign for the president, his handling of the coronavirus crisis was a mix with younger respondents, as 30% say he hasn't enacted enough pandemic measures while 29% say he has put too many in place.
  • All sectors blamed the unvaccinated the most for the country's grim coronavirus situation, but with different degrees of conviction: 55% of Democrats, 34% of independents and 21% of Republicans said unvaccinated Americans are the force most responsible for the nation’s situation.

The poll was carried out in two waves, from Sept. 30-Oct. 5 with a nationally representative sample of 812 respondents ages 18-29, and Sept. 30-Oct. 8 with a nationally representative sample of 804 respondents in the same age range. The margins of error for the survey were +/- 3.4 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Two-thirds of adults under the age of 30 want Congress to pass some combination of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure agreement and President Joe Biden's larger social spending package, according to a Generation Lab/Axios poll released on Monday. A plurality (47%) of...
spending bill, young voters, biden approval
429
2021-06-11
Monday, 11 October 2021 11:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved