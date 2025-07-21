Proposed Bill Would Ban Noncitizen Voting in D.C.

A proposed Republican spending bill includes a number of provisions impacting District of Columbia laws and programs, according to a post on Monday by reporter Martin Austermuhle.

The bill would repeal Washington, D.C.'s assisted suicide law, do away with noncitizen voting in the district, and prohibit D.C. from using traffic cameras or ban right turns on red lights.

In addition, the legislation would require that D.C. recognize concealed carry permits from every other state, repeal a police discipline reform bill passed in 2020, and would forbid D.C. from enforcing consumer protection laws against oil and gas companies for environmental claims.

The House Appropriations Committee, which prepared the legislation for consideration in its subcommittee on Monday, added in a press release that the bill "enforces constitutional oversight of D.C. by maintaining pro-life safeguards on the use of government funds, retaining the conscience clause on any D.C. contraceptive requirement, and banning D.C.'s harmful and addiction enabling needle exchange program."

Austermuhle's post also pointed out that the legislation would boost the annual payment D.C. residents get to attend a public university outside of the city through the D.C. TAG program, raising it from the current $10,000 a year to $15,000 annually.

The committee said that, overall, the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Bill has a total discretionary allocation of $23.341 billion, which is about $410 million below the fiscal year 2025 allocation and a 7.9% decrease from the fiscal year 2025 enacted discretionary appropriation.

The committee stated that the bill delivers on President Donald Trump's agenda by "ending divisive, liberal policies and restoring fiscal discipline and common sense to the federal government. The measure upholds the rights of American citizens, strengthens national security, and harnesses technology to make the federal government work smarter, faster, and more efficiently for the American people."