Speaker Johnson Releases Video Marking Biden Dropout

On the first anniversary of Joe Biden withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., released a video of Democrats covering up the then-president's possible mental decline.

Biden shocked many of his senior staff by telling them last July 21 that he was withdrawing from the race just before telling the public. The decision came weeks after an incoherent debate performance against Donald Trump.

"One year ago today, President Biden’s disastrous debate performance made history by ending his reelection campaign and exposing the largest political cover-up in U.S. history," Johnson said in a release that included a link to the video.

"As House Republicans investigate the scandal to bring accountability, the American people should never forget how far Democrats and the media went to hide the truth about the mental decline of the man holding the most powerful position on earth. Our video compilation shows just a small sample of the countless receipts."

The House Oversight Committee has opened hearings surrounding concerns that Biden's mental capacities may have diminished while he was in office, perhaps significantly.

Four top Biden aides have agreed to appear before the panel over the coming months, The Hill reported.

On Wednesday, a former senior aide to Jill Biden became the second person to invoke the Fifth Amendment and decline to answer questions from House Republicans who are investigating the former president’s mental state and use of the autopen while in office.

