Space Force Tests Remote Satellite Jamming

The U.S. Space Force is close to deploying two new high-tech weapons systems designed to jam Chinese and Russian spy satellites, according to a Bloomberg report citing new Space Force data.

The systems — known as Meadowlands and the Remote Modular Terminal — are part of a growing U.S. effort to protect American forces from foreign surveillance and interference in orbit, Bloomberg reported.

Once fielded, they will join the larger Counter Communications System, a ground-based satellite jammer that became fully operational in 2020.

According to the Space Force, the new jammers can be dispersed globally and operated remotely, giving U.S. forces greater flexibility to counter what military leaders describe as a rapidly expanding Chinese space threat.

Beijing currently operates more than 1,100 satellites, with over 500 used by the People's Liberation Army for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, according to the Space Force.

The Meadowlands system, developed by L3Harris Technologies, faced delays due to technical issues but is now in final testing, including live-fire and mission rehearsals, and is expected to be operational this fiscal year.

The Remote Modular Terminal, built by Northstrat Inc. and CACI International, is already in early use at undisclosed overseas locations and can be operated remotely while testing continues.

Bloomberg previously reported that the Pentagon plans to acquire up to 32 Meadowlands systems and 24 RMTs, giving the U.S. three distinct tools for space-based defense as tensions with China and Russia extend into orbit.