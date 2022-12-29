More Southwest Woes: Airport Cop Threatens to Arrest Stranded Passengers

A Southwest Airlines passenger stranded in Tennessee posted a video showing a police officer threatening to arrest him, his family, and other passengers if they did not leave an area of Nashville International Airport.

"I thought that it would be best to start recording cause I wasn't sure what was going to happen," Amani Robinson told WKRN-TV in Nashville.

Robinson and his mother, Shelley Morrison, were trying to travel Christmas Day from Nashville to Cleveland to spend time with family when their flight was canceled. They were at the airport for hours after receiving several notifications that their flight to Ohio was delayed.

The video, posted on TikTok, shows them waiting at the terminal when an airport police officer arrives and instructs them and others to leave or they will be arrested for trespassing.

"If you don't have a valid ticket, and you're on the secured side, and you refuse to leave, then you will be arrested," the officer said in the video.

When Morrison told the officer they have valid tickets, the officer said, "If your ticket is canceled, you no longer have a ticket. You understand that?"

WKRN-TV reported airport officials said in a statement a Southwest Airlines employee requested for an officer to escort passengers from the C Concourse to the pre-security ticket counter.

"I think it was entirely inappropriate and unnecessary," Morrison told the TV station. "For there to be a threat of being arrested, when there was no belligerent behavior, no disrespect towards the officer, or any other officers."

Southwest has come under waves of criticism after it canceled more than 15,000 flights since winter weather began disrupting air travel on Dec. 22. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg referred to the airline's struggles as a "meltdown."

Southwest canceled 2,500 flights Wednesday and 2,350 on Thursday but said in a news release Thursday, it plans to return to normal operations "with minimal disruptions" on Friday.