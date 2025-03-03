Feds Bust 4 Charged With Operating Huge Human Smuggling Ring

Four Guatemalans in the United States illegally have been charged with allegedly operating one of the nation's largest human smuggling organizations that trafficked approximately 20,000 illegal immigrants from Guatemala to destinations nationwide over a five-year span.

Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul, 51, of the Westlake neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles was arrested Friday morning along with Cristobal Mejia-Chaj, 49, who was described as his "right-hand man," the Justice Department said in a news release. They were arraigned Friday at U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and were jailed without bond.

The indictment alleged that Renoj-Matul's operation kept some of the people smuggled into the U.S. in stash houses and that seven died as a result of their activities, including a 4-year-old who was killed in a November 2023 car accident in Oklahoma.

Also charged in the indictment were Helmer Obispo-Hernandez, 41, described by the DOJ as a lieutenant in the organization and a fugitive believed to be in Guatemala, and Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj, 44, a driver for the organization who was sentenced in October to four years in prison in connection to the fatal car accident in Oklahoma. Paxton-Oxlaj still faces a federal indictment that alleged he was in the U.S. illegally.

"These smuggling organizations have no regard for human life and their conduct kills," acting U.S. attorney Joseph McNally said in the news release. "Their members pose a danger to the public and law enforcement.

"We must vigorously enforce our immigration laws so that these organizations cannot operate. The indictment and arrests here have dismantled one of the country's largest and most dangerous smuggling organizations. This work saves lives, and the members of the organization will now face significant consequences."

All four defendants are each charged with one count of conspiracy to bring aliens to the U.S., transporting aliens in the U.S., and harboring aliens in the U.S. for private financial gain and resulting in death. Additionally, Renoj-Matul and Mejia-Chaj are each charged with two counts of hostage taking. Obispo-Hernandez and Paxtor-Oxlaj also are each charged with one count of transporting aliens in the U.S. for private financial gain and resulting in death.

If convicted on all charges, the DOJ said all four men face a statutory maximum sentence of death or life in prison.

A separate federal criminal complaint filed Sunday charges Obispo-Hernandez with threatening to cut off the heads of a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force officer and members of his family, the DOJ said. The threats were allegedly made Friday to the Department of Homeland Security in the wake of search warrants being executed at Obispo-Hernandez's residence.

Renoj-Matul collaborated with associates in Guatemala who solicited immigrants to come to the U.S. illegally, charging between $15,000 and $18,000 for each, the indictment alleged. His organization allegedly led smuggling cells with teams of drivers and operators of stash houses.

Mejia-Chaj allegedly operated a stash house in the Westlake area, where people smuggled by the organization were brought and held. After the smuggling fee was paid, the migrants were transported elsewhere, but if a fee was not paid, they would be held hostage, according to the indictment.