×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: southern border | human smugglers | arizona | dhs | border patrol

Two Armed Human Smugglers Arrested in Arizona Near Southern Border

Stop human trafficking - word cloud of human trafficking related words with a stop sign
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 04 July 2022 10:14 PM EDT

Two armed human smugglers were arrested by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents as the smugglers were moving migrants from southern Arizona into the U.S. interior.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of an armed human smuggler being stopped by an Ajo Station agent, who then recovered a handgun from the vehicle, a red sedan. According to Breitbart, the driver, who was later arrested, was a U.S. citizen. The family unit he was transporting was comprised of illegal aliens.

In another area of the Tucson sector, Douglas Station Border Patrol agents stopped a blue sedan for an immigration inspection. Agents found two Guatemalan nationals in the trunk of the car.

Wilcox Station agents also found four Mexican migrants being smuggled. Two U.S. citizens were arrested in connection to the smuggling incident, and a small handgun was found in the car.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Two armed human smugglers were arrested by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents as the smugglers were moving migrants from southern Arizona into the U.S. interior.
southern border, human smugglers, arizona, dhs, border patrol
143
2022-14-04
Monday, 04 July 2022 10:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved