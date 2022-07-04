Two Armed Human Smugglers Arrested in Arizona Near Southern Border

Two armed human smugglers were arrested by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents as the smugglers were moving migrants from southern Arizona into the U.S. interior.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of an armed human smuggler being stopped by an Ajo Station agent, who then recovered a handgun from the vehicle, a red sedan. According to Breitbart, the driver, who was later arrested, was a U.S. citizen. The family unit he was transporting was comprised of illegal aliens.

In another area of the Tucson sector, Douglas Station Border Patrol agents stopped a blue sedan for an immigration inspection. Agents found two Guatemalan nationals in the trunk of the car.

Wilcox Station agents also found four Mexican migrants being smuggled. Two U.S. citizens were arrested in connection to the smuggling incident, and a small handgun was found in the car.