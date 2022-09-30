S.C. Officials Tell Motorists to Stay Off Roads

As Hurricane Ian comes ashore in South Carolina, state transportation officials are pleading with motorists to get off the roads.

South Carolina's Department of Transportation (SCDOT) tweeted a photo of a car on a flooded street and said: "If you don't have to travel, stay off the roads. Turn around, don't drown."

In another tweet, SCDOT showed two photos of cars trying to make their way down flooded streets.

"Conditions are getting worse on the roadways — we are seeing flash flooding and flooded roadways, especially in the coastal areas," officials said. "These pictures were taken along Dorchester Road in the Charleston area. Do not drive through flooded areas or around barricades."

The National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory for the now 85 mph storm was headlined: "Hurricane Ian Accelerating Toward The South Carolina Coast … Life-Threatening Storm Surge And Damaging Winds Arriving Soon."