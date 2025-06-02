Police: Soliman Planned Colo. Attack for a Year

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect who allegedly attacked a pro-Israel march in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, told authorities that he planned the attack for a year and waited until his daughter graduated from high school, ABC News reported.

Soliman, 45, who was charged with a federal hate crime, told investigators he "researched on YouTube how to make Molotov Cocktails, purchased the ingredients to do so, and constructed them," according to court documents.

He also told police he wanted to "kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead."

FBI leaders immediately declared the attack an act of terrorism, and the Justice Department denounced it as a "needless act of violence, which follows recent attacks against Jewish Americans."

"This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts. We will speak clearly on these incidents when the facts warrant it," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted on X.

Soliman was charged in the attack that injured eight people, some with burns, as the pro-Israeli group was concluding its weekly demonstration to raise visibility for the hostages who remain in Gaza.

Authorities say Soliman yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack Sunday, which was the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. It came a week and a half after a man who also yelled "Free Palestine" was charged with fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington.

