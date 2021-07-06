Trump to Make Big Announcement Wednesday!

Former President Donald Trump will make an "important" announcement Wednesday about his plans for a social media platform, Newsmax has learned.

The Trump press conference is expected to start at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Newsmax will carry the event live from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Newsmax's coverage will be anchored by Rob Schmitt, host of Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Mr. Trump will have a major announcement about social media," a source close to Trump told Newsmax.

Since being banned by media giants such as Twitter and Facebook, Trump has been rumored to be building his own social media platform.

Another source said Trump plans to confront the big social media companies for their decisions to block him.

So do not miss Trump's press conference live on Newsmax, 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here