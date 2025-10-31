Trump Trolls Schumer, Seeks Court Guidance on SNAP Funding

President Donald Trump said Friday his administration is seeking immediate court clarification on how to legally fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the ongoing government shutdown.

"Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available, and now two Courts have issued conflicting opinions on what we can and cannot do," Trump wrote Friday night on Truth Social.

Trump is going to make sure the estimated 42 million SNAP recipients continue to have their food stamps coming now that the Democrat-forced government shutdown is heading into month No. 2.

"I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT," Trump's post continued. "Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible."

Trump blamed Senate Democrats, and specifically Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for delaying benefits and urged SNAP recipients to pressure lawmakers to end the shutdown.

"It is already delayed enough due to the Democrats keeping the Government closed through the monthly payment date and, even if we get immediate guidance, it will unfortunately be delayed while States get the money out," Trump concluded.

"If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay.

"The Democrats should quit this charade where they hurt people for their own political reasons, and immediately REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT. If you use SNAP benefits, call the Senate Democrats, and tell them to reopen the Government, NOW!

"Here is Cryin' Chuck Schumer's Office Number: (202) 224-6542."