Smith & Wesson Celebrate Groundbreaking Ceremony in Tenn.

Smith & Wesson Celebrate Groundbreaking Ceremony in Tenn.
Florida Gun Shows, the largest gun show promoter in Miami, Florida. (Yaroslav Sabitov/YES Market Media/Sipa via AP)

By    |   Sunday, 07 November 2021 06:51 PM

Smith & Wesson broke ground Sunday at their soon-to-be new home facility in East Tennessee Friday, weeks after announcing its move out of Springfield, Mass., due to cost of living, business friendliness, and Tennessee's political second amendment support.

President and CEO Mark Smith said the decision to settle on the 240-acre lot, named "Partnership Park North," had to be right for future generations, according to Fox News. 

"We've got 170 years of history in Springfield, Massachusetts … so, for us it was especially difficult," Smith said.

Tennessee has moved to loosen gun restrictions in recent years and in March the legislature passed a law allowing adults 21 and over to carry handguns without a permit after completing a state-level background check and training.

Smith & Wesson's move, a $125 million investment, is expected to create 750 jobs in the region by 2023.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican said the investment would have an impact on the region that will last for generations.

"If you really want to change a families' life then you insert into that family meaningful work. When people have a good job and make a good living for their family, then they're generationally impacted," Lee said.

Smith & Wesson broke ground Sunday at their soon-to-be new home facility in East Tennessee Friday, weeks after announcing its move out of Springfield, Mass., due to cost of living, business friendliness, and Tennessee's political second amendment support.
