Tom Cotter to Newsmax: 'Silent Majority' Will Reveal Itself

Saturday, 04 May 2024 01:58 PM EDT

Standup comedian Tom Cotter says there's a "silent majority" in America and it will reveal itself in the 2024 presidential election despite the rhetoric pushed by woke corporate programming.

"I think most" people are fed up with the nonsense today, Cotter told Newsmax TV's "America Right Now," "but we're the silent majority, and we're afraid to speak out because if we do, we're racist, we're homophobic, we're transphobic or something."

"So everyone's quiet. I think the ballot box in November will be the true indicator of where we are, and I'm kind of hopeful that the pendulum will swing back and will get back to normal."

People, Cotter speculated, will "look back in history at this time and say, 'Are you kidding, right? What the heck are we? You know, we're giving kids drugs to change their gender when they're in middle school? I mean, what is that all about?' And just the craziness of these kids and diversity, equity, and inclusion."

"That's what everyone wants, but they don't want to include the Jewish people? And if we're not diverse in the last ten years, we've had a Black president, an orange president, and a senile president. If that's not diverse, I don't know what is?"

Saturday, 04 May 2024 01:58 PM
