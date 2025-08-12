Siena Poll: Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race by 19 Points

Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani owns a 19-point advantage over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral race, according to a new Siena Poll released Tuesday.

According to the survey of registered but not likely voters, 44% said they support Mamdani compared to 25% who back Cuomo, who's running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democrat primary.

Another 12% said they back Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, and 7% said they support incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who's also running as an independent, according to the poll.

"While City Democrats favor Mamdani over Cuomo 53-32%, with single digits for the other two, more than two-thirds of City Republicans support Sliwa. City independent voters are more closely divided, with 30% supporting Mamdani and 20% supporting Adams," Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said in the analysis.

"City voters under 35 are overwhelmingly supporting Mamdani, as are a plurality of voters 35-54, however, voters 55 and older back Cuomo over Mamdani, 38-32%," he added.

Despite the polling, Adams and Cuomo have vowed to remain in the race even as they target a very similar donor and voting base. Sliwa is also rebuffing calls to drop out, saying he will leave the race only if he's dead.

The election will be held Nov. 4.

Siena surveyed 813 registered voters from Aug. 4-7. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4.2 points.