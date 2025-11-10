Trump Backs 'Very Good' Shutdown Deal, Says He'll Abide by It

President Donald Trump said Monday he would support the Senate agreement to end the government shutdown, calling it “a very good deal” that he would “abide by,” according to remarks made in the Oval Office and reported by The Hill.

The president said the deal would reopen the country “very quickly” and reverse mass federal layoffs carried out earlier in the shutdown.

Donald Trump added that the agreement, which funds the government through Jan. 30 and reinstates laid-off federal employees, had enough bipartisan backing to move forward. “It’s too bad it was closed, but we’re going to be opening up our country very quickly,” he said of the shutdown.

The Senate voted 60-40 late Sunday to advance a House-passed measure to reopen the government, with eight Democrats joining Republicans to end the 40-day impasse, The Hill reported.

The full Senate vote was expected Monday, though it remained unclear whether that would take place, according to Sen. John Thune and other lawmakers cited in the report.

It was also not immediately clear when the House would reconvene to take up the measure, though members were expected to return later in the week, The Hill reported.

The deal does not extend Affordable Care Act subsidies that Democrats had sought to include as part of the reopening package, focusing instead on restoring pay and protections for federal workers affected by the shutdown.