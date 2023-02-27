Canned Shrimp Maker Recalling Potentially Spoiled Product From Walmart, Other Retailers

Kawasho Foods USA, Inc., is recalling one lot of its 4 oz. GEISHA medium canned shrimp from stores including Walmart, Safeway, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros., and Albertsons, in California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado, due to the possibility of the food being “under processed.”

In a joint release with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday, the company said the cans in the recalled lot could potentially have “spoilage organisms or pathogens,” possibly evidenced by “selling, leaking, or bursting” cans.

“The GEISHA Medium Shrimp is packaged in a 4oz. metal can, with UPC 071140003909,” the release said. “The one lot being recalled is LGC12W12E22; BEST BY: MAY/12/2026 and this code appears on the bottom of the product can.”

Customers are advised not to use the product even if it does not smell bad or look bad and should return it to their retailer for a full refund, according to the release.

People with questions should contact the New York City-based company at (212)841-7400 (Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or via email at info@geishabrand.com .

According to the release there have not been any illnesses or other adverse consequences as a result of the recall.