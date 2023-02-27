×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: shrimp | geisha | walmart | food | recall

Canned Shrimp Maker Recalling Potentially Spoiled Product From Walmart, Other Retailers

By    |   Monday, 27 February 2023 06:10 PM EST

Kawasho Foods USA, Inc., is recalling one lot of its 4 oz. GEISHA medium canned shrimp from stores including Walmart, Safeway, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros., and Albertsons, in California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado, due to the possibility of the food being “under processed.”

In a joint release with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday, the company said the cans in the recalled lot could potentially have “spoilage organisms or pathogens,” possibly evidenced by “selling, leaking, or bursting” cans.

“The GEISHA Medium Shrimp is packaged in a 4oz. metal can, with UPC 071140003909,” the release said. “The one lot being recalled is LGC12W12E22; BEST BY: MAY/12/2026 and this code appears on the bottom of the product can.”

Customers are advised not to use the product even if it does not smell bad or look bad and should return it to their retailer for a full refund, according to the release.

People with questions should contact the New York City-based company at (212)841-7400 (Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or via email at info@geishabrand.com.

According to the release there have not been any illnesses or other adverse consequences as a result of the recall.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Kawasho Foods USA, Inc., is recalling one lot of its 4 oz. GEISHA medium canned shrimp from stores including Walmart, Safeway, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros., and Albertsons, in California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado, due to the possibility of the food being "under...
shrimp, geisha, walmart, food, recall
199
2023-10-27
Monday, 27 February 2023 06:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved