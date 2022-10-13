×
N.C. Shooting Leaves Up to Six Dead, Including Officer: ABC

N.C. Shooting Leaves Up to Six Dead, Including Officer: ABC
aw enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday. (AP)

Thursday, 13 October 2022 07:44 PM EDT

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to a shooting late on Thursday that left up to six people dead, including a police officer, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Raleigh Police tweeted it was on the scene of an active shooting and urged local residents to stay at home. The tweets did not provide a death toll.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, the ABC News affiliate reported, adding no one had been taken into custody yet.

There were multiple crime scenes associated with the active shooting situation, the report added.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 13 October 2022 07:44 PM
