Shooting at Texas Gas Station Leaves 3 Teens Dead, 1 in Critical Condition

The Garland Police Department reported that three teenagers were killed, and another was critically wounded on Sunday at a Texaco gas station, according to The Dallas Morning News.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody on Monday afternoon on suspicion of fatally shooting Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17. The fourth boy, 15, has been hospitalized in stable condition.

Due to the age of the suspect and surviving victim, the identities of both have not been released.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the food mart of a Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, near downtown Garland.

The Texaco is next to a smoke shop and hair salon across the street from the Garland Center campus of Dallas College.

Surveillance showed the shooter leaving a white Dodge Ram 1500. He approached the store windows carrying a .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, opened the store door, and began shooting.

Two of the victims had come into the store together, while another was buying food for his family.

Police said it was still unclear whether any of them were the intended targets of the shooter.

Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan held a news conference on Monday where he clarified that authorities are still looking for a truck involved in the incident.

“We’re trying to complete an accurate and thorough investigation and arrest,” the chief said. “We owe that to the families.”